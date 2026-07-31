CityFibre, the UK altnet which has already built fibre lines to cover some 4.7 million UK premises, is working with shareholders to raise £900 million in new equity funding to boost their network expansion and consolidation strategy. It follows a £1.5 billion refinancing completed in 2025.

The operator, which currently has over 1 million connected customers, is owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, Goldman Sachs, Mubadala Investment Company, Interogo Holding and is said to be carrying some £3.7 billion of net debt.

The FTTP network they’re building, which aims to cover 8 million premises in the near future, is supported by UK ISPs such as Vodafone, TalkTalk, Zen Internet, Sky Broadband and others.

Alongside the fresh investment, CityFibre is also looking at options to optimise its capital structure as it continues to invest in network expansion.