Vevo survey: Gen Z nostalgic for eras they never lived

Vevo, the music video network, has announced a new nostalgia purchasing layer within Vevo Evolve, the company’s advanced targeting and buying offering for advertisers. Backed by onsumer research exploring how nostalgia shapes emotional connection and engagement, the capability enables brands to align with culturally resonant music video moments.

Surveying almost 2,000 Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X consumers across the UK, US and Australia, the Then is Now report finds that nostalgia significantly impacts consumer behaviour and brand engagement across generations. The report finds that 60 per cent of respondents identify with ‘shared nostalgia’, a collective memory shaped by cultural reboots and widely shared content rather than personal experience.

This trend is especially prominent among younger audiences: 65 per cent of Gen Z report experiencing ‘borrowed nostalgia’ for cultural moments from before they were born or are too young to remember, while one in three say they feel they were “born in the wrong generation”. For younger consumers, nostalgia is a form of cultural curation and identity-building, creating opportunities for advertisers to connect through emotionally resonant cultural touchpoints. At the same time, artists are increasingly channeling borrowed nostalgia through retro-inspired visuals, styling, and fashion in new music video releases – giving brands new ways to align with familiar cues that feel both authentic and culturally current.

“Nostalgia is no longer just about looking back – it’s become a powerful way audiences connect with culture in the present,” commented Rob Christensen, EVP, Global Sales at Vevo. “As consumer behaviours continue to evolve, advertisers need strategies that balance both current cultural moments and timeless catalog content. Through Vevo Evolve, brands can now more intentionally align with nostalgic music moments that audiences already feel deeply connected to, helping drive more meaningful engagement across generations.”

The research finds that nostalgic content can be particularly effective for brands looking to build stronger audience relationships. While advertisers often focus on new releases and premiere moments, the findings highlight a complementary opportunity to incorporate nostalgic content as part of a broader strategy. Respondents identified nostalgic content as especially valuable for several key brand objectives, including:

Building emotional connections with customers – 22 per cent more than newer content

Re-engaging audiences – 17 per cent more than newer content

Strengthening relationships with long-standing customers – 11 per cent more than newer content

At the same time, the findings reinforce the importance of balancing both nostalgia and new release strategies, with premiere moments continuing to offer opportunities for immediacy, cultural relevance, and real-time engagement. Nostalgic messaging also resonates across generations, with 72 per cent of respondents saying it makes a brand feel more relatable, 71 per cent saying it creates a positive emotional association, and 67 per cent saying it makes them more likely to pay attention to the brand.

“Advertisers are often focused on what’s new or trending, but timeless catalogue moments can be just as effective in driving attention and emotional connection,” added Laura Vanison, VP, Research & Measurement at Vevo. “Nostalgic content doesn’t just resonate with audiences who experienced these moments firsthand – it also connects with younger viewers discovering them for the first time. By balancing premiere moments with culturally resonant catalog content, brands can build strategies that reach audiences across generations in more authentic and emotionally relevant ways.”