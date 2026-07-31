DAZN has announced a partnership with FightStar Championship (FSC), further expanding its global combat sports offering with one of the UK’s top mixed martial arts promotions. Under the agreement, FSC events will be available free to view worldwide on the DAZN streaming service.

The partnership begins with FSC 37 at Indigo at The O2 in London on August 23rd. The event will be streamed live and free to view on DAZN from 7pm. The card features three title fights and the semi-finals of the promotion’s £25,000 featherweight tournament.

The main event is a welterweight championship bout between Nathan ‘Mr. Bag & Tag’ Jones (17-12) and Tom Mullen (11-2). In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight Ihor ‘The Duelist’ Potieria (20-8) faces Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira ‘Juggernaut’ (6-2) for the light heavyweight title. The third championship bout sees the UK’s top-ranked flyweight, Muhidin ‘The Captain’ Abubakar (12-1), face Brazil’s Ronaldo ‘Carrasco’ Oliveira (11-5-1).

The semi-finals of the promotion’s featherweight tournament features four elite athletes competing for a place in the final and the chance to claim the £25,000 prize.

Coverage will be hosted by mixed martial arts legend Paul ‘Semtex’ Daley alongside presenter Snoochie Shy.

Shay Segev, Chief Executive Officer of DAZN, commented: “DAZN continues to invest in the best combat sports content from around the world, and FightStar Championship is a strong addition to our growing portfolio. FSC has established itself as a leading force in British mixed martial arts, showcasing elite athletes and compelling matchups. Making these events available free to view globally enables FSC to reach new audiences while giving fight fans even more premium live sport on DAZN.”

Kay Khan, Managing Director of FightStar Championship, added: “This partnership with DAZN marks a significant milestone for FightStar Championship and our athletes. DAZN’s global reach will help us bring our events to more fans than ever before, while showcasing the exceptional talent competing across our roster. We are excited to begin this new chapter with FSC 37 and look forward to continuing our growth supported by the world’s leading sports entertainment platform.”

DAZN users can also watch additional FSC events throughout 2026 including: