Study: Just 33% of marketers fully trust CTV performance claims

Jamloop, a performance CTV platform that connects streaming TV to real business outcomes, has released research showing that CTV is winning a larger share of marketing budgets, but not yet full trust.

As streaming TV moves deeper into performance-oriented media strategies, marketers are no longer satisfied with reach, completion rates, or platform dashboards alone. They want clearer proof that CTV is driving business outcomes they can recognise, measure, and defend internally.

Based on a survey of 120 senior brand and agency marketers, the report, CTV Is Winning Budget. Trust Is Still Catching Up, examines how buyers are evaluating CTV today, where confidence gaps remain, and what would unlock the next phase of investment. The findings suggest marketers increasingly see CTV as a more accountable channel, but many still lack the level of proof neededto scale spend with confidence.

Among the findings:

CTV is gaining budget and a stronger performance role: 50 per cent of marketers say their CTV budgets increased year over year, and 63 per cent say CTV already plays a strong performance role in their media mix or is becoming a more accountable performance channel.

Trust in reporting still lags investment: Just 33 per cent say they fully trust most platform-reported performance claims, while 62 per cent express some level of scepticism.

Accountability standards remain uneven: Only 42 per cent say CTV is currently held to the same accountability standards as search and social.

Marketers still struggle to defend the spend internally: Only 39 per cent say they feel very confident defending CTV investment to leadership based on current measurement and attribution.

Better proof could unlock the next wave of growth: More than 70 per cent say they would increase CTV investment if measurement, attribution, and proof of business outcomes improved.

Trust concerns remain part of the performance story: More than 60 per cent say they are concerned about fraud or misrepresented inventory in CTV environments.

“The industry has already proven that advertisers want CTV,” commented Jeff Fagel, Chief Marketing Officer at Jamloop. “What buyers are asking now is a tougher question: what business outcomes does CTV actually drive? Advertisers don’t need another dashboard. They need proof they can defend. The platforms that can prove business impact in ways marketers can actually see and feel, not just through dashboards showing media metrics moving in the right direction, will be the ones that win the next wave of CTV investment.”

The research also points to a broader shift in the media mix. Over 63 per cent of respondents say they are seeing at least some diminishing returns from lower-funnel channels such as paid search and paid social, creating an opening for CTV to play a larger role in performance-focused strategies.

At the same time, marketers remain divided on what CTV performance should actually mean. While 35 per cent prioritise qualified leads, 30 per cent point to online sales and revenue, 30 per cent define performance through revenue or sales lift, and 24 per cent focus on store visits, appointments, or calls. That fragmentation makes it harder to establish common success metrics, compare results across campaigns, and build broader confidence in the category.

For many buyers, performance now means more than site traffic or media metrics alone. It means proving online sales, offline revenue, leads, visits, installs, or broader business impact in a way leadership teams can recognise and trust.

“CTV no longer needs to prove it belongs in the media mix,” Fagel concluded. “It needs to prove it belongs in the next wave of performance budgets.”