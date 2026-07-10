Avanti expands in South Africa

London-based satellite operator Avanti Communications says it is seeing growing demand for its enterprise, cellular backhaul and rural connectivity in South Africa.

While Starlink is stymied and seemingly unable to launch services in the country, Avanti is enjoying growth given that it is already licensed to operate in South Africa.

Avanti CEO Kyle Whitehill, speaking to ITWeb, said Avanti sees significant opportunities to connect underserved communities, provide resilient connectivity for businesses and support government-led digital inclusion initiatives.

Avanti’s strategy, says Whitehill, is in some key areas: “The first one is the mobile operators. My satellite covers every community of South Africa, so therefore it doesn’t matter where you are. Today my satellite can connect with you.”

He said that satellite remained the only commercially viable option for extending mobile coverage into many remote areas where traditional infrastructure cannot generate sufficient returns.

Avanti is working with Eutelsat’s OneWeb low Earth orbiting (LEO) constellation when customers want a LEO service. Locally, Avanti works with several South African partners, including Q-KON, BCX and Paratus, while also providing rural mobile backhaul services for MTN.