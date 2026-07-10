Ofcom: Big Tech must tackle scam adverts

Big Tech will be held accountable for tackling scam ads on their platforms, under proposed new fraud-fighting rules announced by Ofcom. The proposals on tackling paid-for scam adverts further implement the Online Safety Act and will apply to some of the UK’s most widely used sites and apps- including social media and search platforms – in line with criteria set by government.

More than £40 billion a year is spent on digital advertising across the UK, says Ofcom, making up the majority of the revenue earned by the tech giants selling the ads. But Ofcom says that tech firms haven’t done enough to protect people from cybercriminals who use their platforms, and scam adverts can have devastating consequences for victims, including financial loss and emotional distress.

Ofcom’s draft fraudulent advertising code means Big Tech will for the first time be legally required to put robust measures in place to address scam advertising, when it comes into force.

Ofcom’s work is part of a wider effort to tackle fraud, the UK’s most commonly experienced crime. Fraud may start online before moving elsewhere, and the media regulator are working closely with partners like law enforcement, business, and organisations that represent consumers.

Ofcom’s draft code sets out nearly 40 new practical measures for how major platforms should protect their users from falling victim to scammers. Expectations include:

banning bad actors who post scam ads and preventing perpetrators from creating new accounts;

intercepting imposters who pretend to represent legitimate businesses by checking that people setting up new advertising accounts work for who they claim to;

foiling financial fraudsters by ensuring that anyone posting an ad for banking or investment services is legally allowed to, such as by being registered with the Financial Conduct Authority;

stepping up security safeguards to lessen the risk of accounts being hijacked;

combatting criminals who exploit AI advert-making tools to create scam content, by testing them to reduce the risk of misuse; and

empowering trusted bodies, like law enforcement, by setting up a dedicated channel for them to flag scam ads, which must then be swiftly removed.

Ofcom also wants to see proactive technology used to filter out fraudulent ads at source, and will bring forward a separate consultation on detailed proposals in autumn this year alongside a broader package of new safety measures to further bolster online safety work.

Once approved by Parliament, Ofcom’s codes will come into effect and companies who fall short can be subject to enforcement action – including fines of up to £18 million or 10 per cent of global revenue, whichever is greater.

Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s Online Safety Group Director, commented: “For too long, victims have been exposed to scam ads online with tech giants simply not doing enough to combat the fraudsters using their platforms. Today we’ve set out nearly 40 practical, protective measures for companies to adopt. We expect firms to take robust action to stamp out scam ads and boot out the bad actors behind them to safeguard their users Platforms should not drag their heels – they can start making improvements for their users now. And sites and apps that fail to meet their legal duties, once in force, can expect to face serious consequences.”

Nick Sharp, Deputy Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, said: ‘’Fraud continues to cause significant harm to individuals and businesses across the UK, with criminals increasingly exploiting online platforms and their advertising infrastructure to reach victims. We welcome Ofcom’s consultation on the Fraudulent Advertising Duty under the Online Safety Act and the opportunity to strengthen collective efforts to prevent fraudsters from using online services to facilitate criminality. Effective collaboration between regulatory, industry and law enforcement organisations is critical to protecting the public and reducing fraud-related harm.’’

Steve Smart, executive director lead for fighting financial crime at the FCA, added: “We support Ofcom’s proposals for cracking down on online fraud which has a devastating impact on victims and undermines the financial system. Tech firms must do more to proactively prevent scam adverts targeting UK consumers and businesses. They don’t have to wait for these new rules and should step up now.”