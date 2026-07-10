Netflix to add live TV?

Netflix is considering significant changes to its streaming platorm, including the introduction of live channels that would continuously stream films and shows by genre, according to a report in the WSJ.

The new proposals reportedly emanate from internal concerns about potential declines in subscriber engagement. Despite being the world’s largest SVoD platform in terms of subscribers, Netflix’s shares have fallen by more than 40 per cent over the past year, while the company’s share of US TV viewing fell to 7.8 per cent in April, according to Nielsen figures.

Another potential change being explored is the integration of third-party streaming services, such as NBCUniversal’s Peacock, directly within the Netflix app, mirroring models deployed by Amazon and Apple.

Netflix recently announced it will begin carrying short-form content from digital publishers including the likes of BuzzFeed, Hearst and Tastemade. The platform already offers live sports programming such as WWE content and NFL games, as well as presenting a number of celebrity boxing and MMA match-ups in the past. It has also partnered with French broadcaster TF1 to provide subscribers with access to news and other content, with executives reportedly eyeing similar deals across Europe and Latin America.

Responding to the reports, Jesse Math, SVP of Partnerships at Keen Decision Systems, said the company is weighing whether to become a platform, a destination like Amazon, with multiple functions, ad types and costs, capturing not just more time spent with TV but mobile as well.

“Netflix’s premium was built on scarcity for advertisers, but scarcity fades. Disney+ launched as a must-buy and Hulu was once the primary way to reach streaming audiences; both settled into far more efficient CPMs as their inventory opened up,” said Math. “This move would reframe the buy entirely. The question isn’t access to premium audiences, which Netflix clearly offers, it’s effective reach: the minimum frequency that actually drives outcomes, and whether the highest CPM in the market is the efficient path to it when that same attention lives on YouTube and other streamers.

“Every dollar should be invested against that effectiveness threshold and diminishing returns, so buyers can decide where to invest each next dollar,” added Math.