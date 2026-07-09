Early success for TF1/Netflix partnership

Just three weeks after its launch, the distribution partnership between TF1 Group and Netflix in France has been hailed as “a success”, with audience goals being met much earlier than anticipated.

The partnership generated a significant audience boost to streaming service TF1+. On June 25th, a record 8.3 million unique daily streamers were logged, driven by the finale of reality game show Koh Lanta, the launch of reality competition show Secret Story, and the success of US drama Good American Family. Over the launch week, unique daily streamers increased by 16 per cent compared with the previous week, with particularly noticeable growth in the 15–34 age target.

TF1 also reports that its content is already featuring in Netflix’s top rankings, and advertising performance across Netflix is matching the levels achieved on TF1+ with strong viewer acceptance of ad-supported viewing.

TF1 noted that the “technical feat unfolded flawlessly” with all eligible content being available from day one of the launch, and ad serving proving completely seamless across all environments.

Rodolphe Belmer, TF1 group CEO, commented: “Our audience targets, set for the 18-month horizon were achieved in less than three weeks. This launch confirms the relevance of this unprecedented partnership and the public’s appetite for our content.“