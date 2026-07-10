MFE planning European streaming platform

MediaForEurope (MFE) has revealed plans to launch a single streaming platform across its European markets ‌by combining technologies developed by its Italian and German businesses as the broadcaster steps up efforts to compete with the US streaming giants..

MFE, which runs established broadcast operations in Italy and Spain, took control of German broadcaster ​ProSiebenSat.1 in 2025 as part of its plan to widen its European scale.

Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi said MFE ⁠had selected the “best-performing elements” from its existing streaming operations to create a single platform for the ​countries where it operates. “The front end will be the Italian one, while the supporting technology will be the ​German one,” said Berlusconi speaking at a press conference at ​the company’s headquarters near Milan. He added that the rollout will commence in January 2027,

ProSiebenSat.1 is home to German AVoD platform Joyn, while MFE has developed the Infinity service in its Italian and Spanish markets.