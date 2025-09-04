MFE-MediaForEurope, the TV group controlled by Italy’s Berlusconi family, has announced the final results of the voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Following the end of the additional acceptance period of the MFE offer on September 1st, MFE has secured a total stake of 75.61 per cent of ProSiebenSat.1 shares through its voluntary public takeover offer, previously held shares by MFE and acquisitions made outside the offer.

Czech group PPF, the second strategic shareholder in ProSiebenSat.1, announced that they have decided to tender shares, representing approximately 15.68 per cent of ProSiebenSat.1’s outstanding share capital, into the MFE offer.

Bert Habets, Group CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media, commented: “MFE becoming our majority shareholder marks an important milestone for ProSiebenSat.1. Together, we cover five core European markets, with ProSiebenSat.1 being a leader in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and MFE in Italy and Spain, reaching a combined population of about 210 million people. In the coming weeks, we will work closely with MFE to identify the most promising opportunities for a deepened collaboration and align our vision for the future. I would also like to sincerely thank PPF for their commitment and valuable strategic contributions as a major shareholder over the past three years, which have helped to accelerate ProSiebenSat.1’s transformation.”

ProSiebenSat.1 said it “remains focused on driving the digital transformation of the entertainment business and increasing value for all stakeholders”. Building on the progress achieved in the first half of 2025, ProSiebenSat.1 added it is “committed to further establishing Joyn as the leading advertising-financed streaming platform in the German-speaking region, continuing to drive significant, double-digit growth in reach and engagement”.

Settlement of the voluntary takeover offer is expected for September 16th, according to MFE.