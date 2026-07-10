Arrests in Merseyside illegal streaming crackdown

Four men have been arrested by Merseyside Police in the northwest of England after six search warrants were executed as part of a two-day operation targeting the suspected supply of illegal streaming services to thousands of customers.

Three men were arrested on June 25th: a 47-year-old from Birkenhead and two men, aged 41 and 56, from Prenton.

A further three search warrants were conducted on June 26th and a male aged 49 from Prenton was arrested after two further search warrants were executed in Birkenhead and Prenton in regard to the ongoing investigation.

All six search warrants were in relation to the suspected supply of illegal streaming services, which provide unauthorised access to premium television, films and live sports. The suspected services are believed to have been supplied to thousands of customers, damaging legitimate broadcasters, the wider creative industries and the jobs they support.

The individuals were identified through ongoing intelligence-sharing and partnership work between anti-piracy body FACT, and Merseyside Police.

The operation follows an earlier FACT referral that led to the arrest of a man in Birkenhead in October 2025 on suspicion of similar offences. That investigation remains ongoing.

Nick Sumner, Investigations Manager at FACT, commented: “These arrests demonstrate the value of FACT’s intelligence-led investigations and our close partnership with Merseyside Police. This sends a clear message that those involved in supplying illegal streaming services can be identified and held to account.”

Detective Constable Andrew Gibson of the Cyber Dependent Crime Unit, added: “This coordinated operation follows detailed investigative work with FACT and has enabled us to take action against six individuals suspected of supplying illegal streaming services on a significant scale. Those selling illegal subscriptions should not assume that operating online will protect them from detection. We will continue to follow the evidence and pursue those believed to be profiting from this activity.”

Illegal streaming services are often sold through websites, social media, messaging apps and modified streaming devices. Customers are typically offered unauthorised access to subscription television channels and pay-per-view content for a reduced fee. Alongside the damage caused to broadcasters and content creators, illegal streaming services can expose consumers to scams, malicious software and the theft of personal or financial information.

FACT continues to work with police forces and rights holders across the UK to identify, disrupt and deter those involved in illegal streaming through intelligence-led investigations, enforcement operations, cease-and-desist notices and criminal prosecutions. FACT is also a partner in BeStreamWise, the consumer awareness campaign highlighting the risks of illegal streaming and helping viewers understand how to access content safely and legally.