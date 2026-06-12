ACE secures $9m judgment against IPTV pirate

Anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), has confirmed that the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has entered a $9 million (€7.8m) default judgment against Brandon Weibley, a long-time digital piracy operator.

Weibley ran multiple illegal IPTV services, including Beast Mode Live, GreenWing Media, Viking Media, BTV, Von Wik, Shrugs, and Zing.

In an order issued by Judge Jennifer Wilson, the court awarded $9 million in statutory damages for wilful copyright infringement and granted a permanent injunction requiring the transfer of Weibley’s piracy-related domains to ACE.

Weibley operated large-scale, illegal IPTV services that provided subscribers with unauthorised access to more than 9,000 television channels, including international programming and live sports. A repeat offender, Weibley has been linked to digital piracy operations dating back to at least 2017.

According to ACE, this judgment represents another significant milestone in ACE’s global enforcement efforts to dismantle illegal streaming infrastructures and hold piracy operators accountable.

“We commend Judge Wilson’s ruling holding Weibley accountable for copyright infringement,” said Jesse K Martin, Senior VP and Associate General Counsel, Global Litigation and Intermediaries for the Motion Picture Association. “Protecting the intellectual property rights of creators and content owners is essential and this decision reinforces that stealing copyrighted materials carries serious consequences.”