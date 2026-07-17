Study: 40% say repeated ads boost brand awareness

As live sports audiences increasingly shift to streaming, research from DoubleVerify (DV) explores how viewers engage with live sports and advertising around major events like the World Cup in streaming environments.

“Our data shows that live sports streaming provides a highly engaged environment for advertisers,” said Collette Spagnolo, VP of Marketing, Integrated Marketing and Analytics at DoubleVerify. “Consumers pay closer attention during major live events like the World Cup and are more receptive to brands in those moments. For marketers, this is a prime opportunity to build awareness, strengthen brand perception, and connect with audiences in real time.”

The findings are part of DV’s newly released 2026 Global Insights report, Must-CTV: Streaming’s Shift From Promise to Performance, based on a survey of 22,000 consumers across more than 20 global markets. DV’s Global Insights findings are also informed by proprietary DV measurement data spanning billions of impressions from DV-protected campaigns and controlled tests where protection controls were not applied, as well as surveys of more than 2,000 marketers.

DV’s research found that:

More than half (52 per cent) of World Cup viewers prefer watching matches live rather than later. In addition, of the sports events surveyed, the World Cup is the event fans most prefer to watch live.

More than half (52 per cent) of consumers find it suitable for brands to advertise alongside live, professionally produced content, including sports events.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of respondents say that seeing a brand’s ad in sports content positively influences their perception of the brand.

In fact, marketers may benefit from repeating an ad 1-2 times during the same game. 40 per cent of viewers said they will continue watching when an ad is repeated and that the repetition positively influences their awareness of the brand and product.

“Our findings challenge the assumption that any repeated ad exposure during live sports automatically creates viewer fatigue,” added Spagnolo. “In the right environment, repetition can actually reinforce brand and product awareness without disrupting the viewing experience. For advertisers, that highlights the value of thoughtful frequency and creative strategy during major live events.”