AI robots monitoring Virgin Media TV network

Virgin Media has created its own AI robots to monitor its TV network in real-time and help keep viewers connected. These new AI robots watch TV services exactly as customers experience them and, using automated monitoring, continuously check channels for any degradation of service, including any issues with video and audio quality.

If an issue is detected, alerts are automatically sent to human monitoring teams, enabling faster identification, investigation and resolution of service-impacting faults, with greater accuracy than ever before.

Over 220 channels are monitored overall with the most-watched channels checked every six minutes, giving Virgin Media O2 greater visibility of its customers’ experience and, in turn, customers increased confidence that they won’t miss a moment.

Jeanie York, Virgin Media O2’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “Creating and launching these new TV robots means we’re able to identify and address any service issues faster and more accurately than ever before, and in some cases before a customer even realises there was a problem. Whether our customers are watching the big final on Sunday or other live sport, their favourite film or the season finale of their favourite programme, reliable TV makes these moments possible. This new capability is another innovative step in giving our customers a great experience and ensuring we provide the reliable TV service they expect.”

Following its initial launch, the company is already exploring the potential for future enhancements – for example, how AI can be used to identify a broader range of service issues and further strengthen monitoring capabilities.