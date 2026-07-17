W-Sport launches streaming app

W-Sport has announced the launch of the W-Sport Player – the broadcaster’s new app dedicated exclusively to women’s sport – in multiple territories across Europe, Asia and Africa.

Available on desktop, iOS and Android, W-Sport Player brings together live events, on-demand competitions, highlights, original programming and sports documentaries in one destination. Subscribers can access up to ten live events each week, with the flexibility to watch live or on demand, wherever and whenever they choose.

The launch coincides with W-Sport’s summer schedule of live international baseball, softball, cricket and equestrian- whilst a number of leading women’s football competitions will return in the months ahead.

Kelly Butler, Co-founder / CEO of W – Sport, commented: “Women’s sport has never had more momentum, and fans increasingly expect to watch whenever and wherever they choose. W – Sport Player allows us to connect directly with audiences around the world and is another important step in our mission because women’s sport is our only priority.”

W-Sport partnered with South African OTT specialist Discover Digital to develop W-Sport Player.

Discover Digital Founder & Managing Director Stephen Watson, added: “We are delighted to partner with W – Sport to accelerate the global reach and accessibility of women’s sport. The W – Sport team has already achieved tremendous success with its dedicated channel and programming and it is a privilege for Discover Digital to support the next phase of that growth by enabling fans worldwide to access women’s sport through a powerful digital platform.”

Subscriptions are available from $2.99 per month or $20 annually.