Great!, CALM partner to give unsold TV airtime to charity

TV network Great!, run by Narrative Entertainment, has launched a partnership with the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), gifting unsold TV airtime to encourage people to check in with friends, family and colleagues who may be struggling with mental health. The partnership will see CALM’s life-saving messages shown across the Great! network at no cost, reaching millions of viewers through Connected TV, traditional broadcast television and digital platforms.

As part of the initiative, Great! is gifting advertising space that would otherwise remain unused on its FAST channels. These advertising breaks are left blank if commercial inventory goes unsold by the current process. Rather than leaving viewers with countdown clocks and holding screens, Great! gifts unsold FAST advertising inventory to promote charitable causes.

Alongside this, Narrative Entertainment is also donating promotional airtime across its Great! linear TV channels on Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media to raise awareness of CALM’s work and the importance of checking in on the people around us.

The partnership extends beyond advertising, with CALM stories also featuring within Great!’s Good News on Great! news segments, created with PA Media, with a dedicated rail of content being built on the Great! Player. Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, commented: “Sometimes a conversation can be the difference, and the team at Great! are giving us the chance to make that visible on a national scale to a TV audience that’s extremely tough to reach. This innovation and commitment to doing good will save lives.”

Kate Gartland, marketing director at Narrative Entertainment, added: “Television has an incredible ability to bring people together and start important conversations. We looked at how we could use every part of our platform to make a positive difference, and working with CALM was the obvious place to start. By donating airtime that would otherwise go unused, alongside promoting CALM across our channels and digital platforms, we’re helping an important charity reach more people with a message that genuinely has the power to save lives. We hope this encourages others across the media industry to think differently about how their platforms can support good causes.”