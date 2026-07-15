ProSiebenSat.1 launching SAT.2 linear channel
July 15, 2026
ProSiebenSat.1 Group is launching SAT.2, a new linear channel in Germany, in Q1 2027. The new entertainment brand will be geared toward women and will be available on linear TV, Joyn, and third-party platforms.
As part of the team led by ProSiebenSat.1 Chief Content Officer Henrik Pabst, Ellen Koch is developing the new programming lineup. With this step, the Group will offer 7+1 linear channels in the future: In addition to SAT.1, ProSieben, and Kabel Eins, as well as the target group channels sixx, ProSieben MAXX, SAT.1 Gold, and Kabel Eins Doku, SAT.2 will become the eighth brand in the channel family.
Pabst commented: “Our clearly positioned target group channels have grown significantly in recent years. With SAT.2, we aim to strategically expand our portfolio and, in particular, offer viewers aged 50 and older a new and additional alternative for their entertainment needs.”
Koch, responsible for all target group channels within the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, said: “SAT.1 is deeply loved by its audience. With SAT.2, we’re creating a perfect, complementary offer. True to the motto ‘Wiedersehen macht Freude’ (It’s a joy to watch again), we’ll be showing the best SAT.1 programs from the past two decades – with a clear focus on German fiction. At the same time, we’re breaking new ground: Our target audience feels ten years younger and fitter today than they used to and consumes media in an extremely flexible way – whether linearly, via streaming, or for free on third-party platforms like YouTube. Under the SAT.2 brand, we’re curating content across all channels so that our audience spends more time watching and less time searching.”
Lennart Harendza, Managing Director and Chief Revenue Officer Seven.One Media, added: “The launch of SAT.2 also sends an important signal to the advertising market: With the combined reach of SAT.1 and SAT.2, we offer advertisers access to a highly attractive target audience. Furthermore, the launch of SAT.2 underscores our approach of consistently focusing on ad-supported content.”