ProSiebenSat.1 launching SAT.2 linear channel

ProSiebenSat.1 Group is launching SAT.2, a new linear channel in Germany, in Q1 2027. The new entertainment brand will be geared toward women and will be available on linear TV, Joyn, and third-party platforms.

As part of the team led by ProSiebenSat.1 Chief Content Officer Henrik Pabst, Ellen Koch is developing the new programming lineup. With this step, the Group will offer 7+1 linear channels in the future: In addition to SAT.1, ProSieben, and Kabel Eins, as well as the target group channels sixx, ProSieben MAXX, SAT.1 Gold, and Kabel Eins Doku, SAT.2 will become the eighth brand in the channel family.

Pabst commented: “Our clearly positioned target group channels have grown significantly in recent years. With SAT.2, we aim to strategically expand our portfolio and, in particular, offer viewers aged 50 and older a new and additional alternative for their entertainment needs.”