Italy: Media revenues dip, TV maintains dominance

Italy’s media sector experienced a 0.6 per cent decline in total revenues to over €12 billion, according to the annual report from the country’s Communications Regulatory Authority (AgCom).

The negative performance was primarily due to a 2.9 per cent drop in advertising revenue affecting most traditional media.

Television remains the dominant sector, capturing 74.1 per cent of resources with revenues of €8.9 billion (+0.6 per cent). Free-to-air TV accounted for 55.1 per cent of the revenues or €4.9 billion, while the remaining 44.9 per cent or €4 billion came from pay-TV.

TV sector funding came from pay-TV (43.6 per cent of the total), advertising (34.5 per cent) and public funds (21.9 per cent), including the Rai license fee. The market is highly concentrated, with Rai, Comcast/Sky, and Fininvest/Mediaset jointly holding 67 per cent, though global platforms (Netflix, DAZN, Prime Video, Disney+) now account for 23.3 per cent.

Fininvest/Mediaset channels led in terms of audience (37.5 per cent), edging out Rai (35.8%), with Warner Bros Discovery placing third (9.1 per cent).

According to the AgCom report, TIM led the market in total broadband lines (32.7 per cent), ahead of Fastweb+Vodafone (29.6 per cent) and WindTre (14.6 per cent). FTTH coverage was available to 77.6 per cent of Italian households at the end of 2025.