Vevo: England sparks uplifts for Wonderwall, Hey Jude, Three Lions

Ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final win over Norway, fans flocked online to watch the iconic anthems Three Lions, Wonderwall and Hey Jude – making July 11th the most-watched day for these respective music videos so far.

Music video network Vevo analysed UK viewing habits and saw the following surges compared to daily averages on the day:

Baddiel & Skinner and The Lightning Seeds – Three Lions (Official Video)

81x the average daily views (or an +8,000 per cent lift in average daily views).

July 11th was the video’s highest-viewed day in the UK on Vevo since July 2024. The song has been described as the de facto anthem of English football since its release in 1996.

Oasis – Wonderwall (Official Video – pictured)

16x the average daily views (or +1,500 per cent lift in average daily views).

July 11th was the video’s highest-viewed day in the UK on Vevo since August 2024. A new tradition during the World Cup has seen the song being belted out by the men’s team and supporters after their victories across the tournament.

The Beatles – Hey Jude (Official Music Video) [Remastered 2015]

7x the average daily views (or +595 per cent lift in average daily views).

July 11th was the video’s highest-viewed day in the UK on Vevo since November 2023. England supporters have turned the track into a stadium anthem at the World Cup in tribute to the match-winning performances of Jude Bellingham.

“These numbers illustrate music’s power as a barometer for collective national sentiment, from anticipation to post-win celebration,” said a Vevo spokesperson.