WWE signs microdrama deal with ReelShort

ReelShort, the microdrama platform, and WWE, the sports entertainment giant, have announced a partnership to produce an original live-action microdrama.

The collaboration brings together WWE’s iconic Superstars and global fanbase with ReelShort’s expertise in vertical storytelling to create an entertainment experience for audiences around the world. Together, the companies say they will introduce a new way for fans to experience entertainment through mobile-first storytelling, while expanding the possibilities of the growing microdrama format.

The first series will feature WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu (pictured) and Joe Hendry, among others, alongside ReelShort stars Marc Herrmann and Chase Mattson. Production is scheduled to begin in August, with the series expected to premiere this autumn.

“Brand partnerships are evolving beyond product placement. We’re creating entertainment ecosystems where brands, talent, and storytelling come together to build cultural moments that audiences actively engage with and share,” commented Sammie Hao, Head of Talent & Business Development at ReelShort.

“By bringing WWE Superstars into the ReelShort cinematic world, we are creating a new storytelling experience for the WWE Universe, while reaching a fresh audience with premium content on ReelShort’s innovative platform,” added Ben Houser, Head of Original Content and Development, WWE.

Meanwhile, WWE’s is readying for its 2026 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Minneapolis will host the two-night PLE on August 1st and August 2nd at the US Bank Stadium, and it will also stream live on Netflix.