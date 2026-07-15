Data: US cable providers lost 280,000 broadband subs in Q1

Research from Parks Associates’ Broadband Market Tracker shows broadband subscriber losses among the largest cable providers in the US continue to lessen as operators strengthen customer retention efforts and expand converged broadband and mobile offerings.

Leading cablecos – including Comcast, Charter Spectrum and Altice – lost an estimated 280,000 combined broadband subscribers during the first quarter of 2026, an improvement from an estimated decline of 320,000 subscribers in Q1 2025. During the same period, cable MVNOs added approximately 830,000 combined mobile subscriptions, highlighting continued consumer interest in bundled connectivity services.

“The competitive landscape has shifted from winning subscribers at any cost to keeping existing customers through better pricing, simplified service offerings, and integrated connectivity,” commented Kristen Hanich, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. “Providers are investing in strategies that reduce churn while strengthening the value of broadband through mobile bundles and improved customer experiences.”

The Tracker service finds providers are introducing new programmes designed to address key causes of customer churn, particularly during household moves and service transitions. Competition is also intensifying around pricing and bundled offerings.

“Optimum introduced a promotion guaranteeing $25 per month for 300 Mbps fibre service for five years for new customers, while encouraging additional savings through mobile and TV bundles,” Hanich added. “Starlink replaced its $499 upfront hardware purchase with a monthly equipment fee, lowering the initial cost of adoption and shifting more expense into recurring monthly service.”

The Tracker service also notes continued momentum toward converged connectivity services. During the first half of 2026, both AT&T and Verizon introduced integrated home internet and mobile offerings that simplify billing and strengthen customer loyalty. Current adoption of this bundle is now at 26 per cent of all US households, according to Parks Associates. These unified service models reflect a broader industry strategy to increase customer lifetime value while reducing subscriber churn.