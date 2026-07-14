BBC: “Pressure on licence fee continues”

The BBC is reaching 94 per cent of adults on average per month, according to its Annual Report and Accounts 2025/26.

The corporation says the report highlights “its continued role serving audiences across the UK and around the world, despite ongoing pressures on licence fee income, rising production costs and a rapidly changing media market”.

Audiences spend more time with BBC TV and iPlayer than with all the big SVoDs combined; over 30 million on average per week tune in to BBC Radio; the BBC is the only UK brand in the top 5 most used by young people; and the BBC ranks as the UK’s media provider most trusted for fact-checked reporting and content.

The report also outlines the challenges the organisation is facing. The BBC says it will not be able to sustain its public service mission in the future, without reform of its funding model.

In June, the BBC announced plans for savings across the News, Nations and Content divisions that will deliver around £160 million of £500 million in savings needed by 2028/29.

BBC Chair, Samir Shah, commented: “This report sets out in detail the considerable pressures now faced by the BBC – not least the question of future funding. When 94 per cent of adults use the BBC per month yet fewer than 80 per cent of households contribute, it tells you the current funding model cannot maintain the BBC’s public service mission. The new Charter must ensure that the BBC can continue to be a universal public service media organisation of scale. We have to remember that the BBC is, and always has been, so much more than simply a broadcaster. It is a fundamental public good. It delivers unique benefits to audiences and to the whole of the UK – for our society, our economy, and our democracy.”

BBC Director-General, Matt Brittin (pictured), added: “This is a moment of real jeopardy, not just for the BBC but for public service broadcasting and the UK as a whole. I believe the case for BBC has never been stronger: public service, economic impact, UK sovereignty and values. Our mission has never been more needed. So reinventing the BBC to fulfil that mission in a fast-changing world is our duty and our challenge. That’s the work that is now underway.”

Commissioning Report

The BBC has also published its Commissioning Report for 2025/26, highlighting what it described as “another strong year of distinctive content and investment in the UK’s creative industries”.

The report shows that the BBC invested £1.5 billion in original TV content and £400 million in original Radio content, working with 310 independent TV production companies and 269 radio production companies across the UK.

Over the past year, investment outside London remained a key focus, with 59 per cent of network TV commissioning spend in the Nations and English regions, while almost 70 per cent of network TV hours qualified as regional productions, exceeding the BBC’s quota of 50 per cent. Radio commissioning also continued to grow outside the capital, with 45.8 per cent of network radio commissioning spend in the Nations and English regions.

The BBC also expanded its partnerships in the West Midlands and the North East. In Radio, all but one national network now has a commissioner based outside London, and it remains on track to meet its ambition of having 40 per cent of network TV commissioners based outside London by 2027.

Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, said: “This year saw exceptional audience successes, demonstrating the BBC’s continued commitment to homegrown storytelling and reflecting the breadth of the UK. Our distinctive content helped the BBC account for 20 per cent of all identified viewing, with audiences spending more time with the BBC than with any other platform. These results show the vital role the BBC continues to play in the UK’s creative sector.”

Commenting on the publication of the annual statement of the BBC Television Licence Fee Trust for the year ending March 31st 2026, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee of the UK House of Commons, said: “The BBC continues to face a steady decline in licence fee sales, with 587,000 fewer licences this year, offset by higher charges for those who do pay. It is still struggling to attract younger audiences, who increasingly favour subscription services and video-sharing platforms over traditional broadcast content.”

“The Committee has previously criticised the BBC’s licence fee enforcement and called for a clear evasion target, a recommendation the BBC declined to adopt. This issue remains acute, with an estimated £525 million (€615m) lost this year to evasion.”

“Alongside this, the BBC has set ambitious savings targets: £700 million by 2028 and a 10 per cent reduction in licence fee-funded activity by 2029. Delivering these efficiencies will be critical to securing long-term financial sustainability as the current Charter period draws to a close in December 2027.”