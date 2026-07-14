LG Channels surpasses 5,000 channels
July 14, 2026
By Nik Roseveare
LG Electronics has announced that its LG Channels service now boasts more than 5,000 FAST channels worldwide. The milestone follows the recent launch of LG Channels in Poland.
Currently available in 37 countries, LG Channels – which debuted in 2015 – has evolved into a scaled content distribution service offering regionally curated live TV, movies, sports and lifestyle content across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.
LG Channels reports that it is also deepening viewer engagement. The average monthly active users globally grew 30 per cent year-over-year in 2025, while total viewing time increased by more than 45 per cent during the same period.
Alongside content expansion, LG is continuing to enhance user experience through continuous software optimisation, improving overall app performance and usability. LG is also advancing its proprietary AI algorithms to provide more personalised services. By strengthening AI-powered content recommendations that reflect users’ preferences and enhancing the user interface (UX) for greater intuitiveness, LG enables customers to discover desired content more quickly. LG plans to continue improving performance and expanding AI-driven recommendations to further elevate the overall user experience and customer satisfaction.
As audiences worldwide increasingly turn to FAST content, LG is accelerating the evolution of webOS into a global content and services hub — expanding LG Channels’ footprint, deepening partnerships with global and local content providers.
“We will continue strengthening content competitiveness and expanding our global ecosystem so that audiences across regions can enjoy locally relevant content on LG Channels in more countries worldwide,” commented Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.