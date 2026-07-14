LG Channels surpasses 5,000 channels

LG Electronics has announced that its LG Channels service now boasts more than 5,000 FAST channels worldwide. The milestone follows the recent launch of LG Channels in Poland.

Currently available in 37 countries, LG Channels – which debuted in 2015 – has evolved into a scaled content distribution service offering regionally curated live TV, movies, sports and lifestyle content across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

LG Channels reports that it is also deepening viewer engagement. The average monthly active users globally grew 30 per cent year-over-year in 2025, while total viewing time increased by more than 45 per cent during the same period.