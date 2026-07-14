Free trials return to Netflix

After a near six year hiatus, Netflix has recommenced offering free trials to its streaming service.

A free trial is available in multiple regions around the world (although currently not the UK or US) for 7, 14 or 30 days (depending on the region) and includes the Premium tier with 4K and HDR.

A note on the Netflix Support Page says: “Netflix is offering a limited free trial to eligible new members in certain countries. If you are eligible, the free trial option will automatically appear during sign-up. If you don’t see it, the free trial option is not currently available for your location or device.”

The news comes on the heels of Disney+ considering adding a selection of free content to its platform.

Despite being the world’s largest SVoD platform in terms of subscribers, Netflix’s shares have fallen by more than 40 per cent over the past year, while the company’s share of US TV viewing fell to 7.8 per cent in April, according to Nielsen figures.

Netflix recently announced it will begin carrying short-form content from digital publishers including the likes of BuzzFeed, Hearst and Tastemade, and also reports have emerged that Netflix is considering adding live TV options.