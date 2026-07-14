Titan OS distributes NBCUniversal FAST channels in Europe

Titan OS, the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced a distribution agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. The partnership will see a portfolio of FAST channels launch on all Titan OS-enabled devices across key European markets.

The rollout spans the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Nordics and the Netherlands.

Available immediately on Philips, AOC, SHARP, and JVC devices powered by Titan OS, as well as on selected Sony Android devices, the extensive channel line-up includes a mix of global hits and classic series, including fan favourites such as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (pictured), the cult series set in Alaska Northern Exposure and the sci-fi adventure SeaQuest. Viewers can also access the celebrated comedy Will & Grace, the iconic action-fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess and American reality TV franchise The Real Housewives, alongside a selection of classic Universal Westerns.

This partnership utilises Titan Ads, the operating system’s proprietary monetisation engine, to manage the inventory generated by the channels.

“Partnering with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is a significant milestone in our growth across Europe,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channels Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “Bringing such an iconic catalog of scripted and unscripted content to our platform strengthens our offering in multiple territories. By combining localized feeds with our seamless discovery interface, we are making it easier than ever for fans to find the shows they love.”

“We are excited to partner with Titan OS to expand the reach of our premium FAST portfolio across these key European territories,” said Rob Bell, EVP, Global Content Strategy & Digital Sales at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. “By leveraging Titan OS’s innovative platform, we can bring our iconic library of scripted dramas, beloved comedies, and fan-favourite reality franchises to a wider audience, delivering the high-quality, localised viewing experience that today’s audiences expect.”