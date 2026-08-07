ESPN and Disney+ are beta testing AI-powered features designed to help users find information and content with intent built into the experience. Disney say the experiments will help the media giant “gain valuable insights from user interactions to inform future improvements over time across navigation, results, recommendations, and content discovery for sports and entertainment”.

At ESPN, this concept is being tested through ESPN Search, an AI-assisted search capability currently in beta with a subset of users. The experience allows fans to ask sports questions in natural language and receive answers, related content, stats, and recommendations drawn from ESPN’s sports knowledge ecosystem.