Disney+, ESPN beta testing AI-powered search
August 7, 2026
ESPN and Disney+ are beta testing AI-powered features designed to help users find information and content with intent built into the experience. Disney say the experiments will help the media giant “gain valuable insights from user interactions to inform future improvements over time across navigation, results, recommendations, and content discovery for sports and entertainment”.
At ESPN, this concept is being tested through ESPN Search, an AI-assisted search capability currently in beta with a subset of users. The experience allows fans to ask sports questions in natural language and receive answers, related content, stats, and recommendations drawn from ESPN’s sports knowledge ecosystem.
ESPN Search sources from decades of ESPN’s content and data to help fans get to insights faster while uncovering more of ESPN’s sports expertise. This includes published articles and videos, stats and info from ESPN Research, sports metadata, internal knowledge repositories, and structured sports data systems.
At Disney+, teams are testing a limited beta experiment with a group of select subscribers to explore a more natural way for users to express what they’re looking for. The AI-powered tool is designed to help viewers move from “I don’t know what to watch” to relevant recommendations based on their immediate context and viewing needs. Through natural language or voice input, or suggested prompts, subscribers can describe what they want in their own words, allowing Disney+ to recommend content that fits the moment, not just their viewing history.
“These beta experiments represent early efforts to explore how AI can enhance the user experience across ESPN and Disney+. User feedback will help us evolve and improve how they find information and content over time. By reducing friction and better understanding what fans are looking for, we’re creating more seamless ways for them to engage with the sports and entertainment they love,” said a Disney press statement.