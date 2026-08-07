The Federal Communication Commission has voted to launch a proceeding to explore new avenues for enabling innovative unlicensed wireless devices to communicate directly with satellites. According to the FCC, unlocking the 200 megahertz of unlicensed spectrum for direct-to-device (D2D) uses promises to support new services that seamlessly integrate devices across terrestrial and satellite platforms, giving consumers an additional option for reliable connectivity.

With the transformative wave of investment and innovation in recent years around D2D services, the FCC says this proceeding will examine certain spectrum bands available for unlicensed devices to determine how they might support the capacity requirements and complement other bands for D2D services.

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking adopted examines potential reforms that would enable devices operating in certain part 15 bands to communicate with FCC-authorised satellites, whether on an uplink and/or downlink path. Devices operating under the FCC’s part 15 rules for unlicensed wireless equipment are widely used by businesses and consumers and today’s action is intended to expand opportunities for Wi-Fi and supported applications, such as IoT, that benefit from more robust wireless connectivity.

The Commission also proposed clarifying that equipment authorised under part 15 for unlicensed devices may be used within FCC-authorised spacecraft – both on-board and between spacecraft. Consistent with the FCC’s broader efforts to support the space economy, the Commission would further explore additional scenarios in which part 15 devices might effectively and safely operate in space, building a record to help unlock opportunities for innovation.