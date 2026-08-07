Roku, the streaming specialist, has reported that it grew Q2 2026 Platform revenue by 25 per cent YoY – well ahead of its outlook – driven by ongoing momentum in both Advertising and Subscriptions.



The company continued its track record of profitable growth, generating net income of $164 million (€142.3m), Adjusted EBITDA of $254 million, and Free Cash Flow (TTM) of $704 million – all record highs.

“These results reinforce our path of sustaining double-digit Platform revenue growth, expanding margins, and growing our north star metric of Free Cash Flow per share,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Q2 2026 Key Results

• Total net revenue was $1.35 billion, up 22 per cent YoY

• Platform revenue was $1.22 billion, up 25 per cent YoY

• Total gross profit was $674 million, up 35 per cent YoY

• Streaming Hours were 37.9 billion, up 7 per cent YoY

• The Roku Channel was the #2 app on the Roku platform by engagement in the US and achieved a platform best share of TV viewing on Nielsen’s The Gauge for May

Roku announced in June that it was being acquired by Fox in a $22 billion dollar.



“As we look ahead, we remain focused on disciplined execution, investing in long-term growth opportunities, and creating value for our shareholders. We believe our scale, platform strategy, and financial strength position Roku to continue leading the evolution of TV streaming while delivering sustainable, long-term growth,” commented Roku founder Anthony Wood wrote in the shareholder letter. “Our pending acquisition by Fox is an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate our vision, allowing us to scale faster and innovate more aggressively for viewers, partners, and advertisers.”