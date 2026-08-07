ATHLOS, the all-women’s professional track and field league, has announced the BBC as its official UK broadcast partner for ATHLOS London, the league’s first international event.

The partnership will see the BBC become the UK home of ATHLOS, streaming live from StoneX Stadium on September 18th. As the league expands beyond the US for the first time, UK audiences will be able to watch Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson defend her ATHLOS 800m title, with live and on-demand coverage across the BBC’s digital platforms.

Kayla Green, Acting President of ATHLOS, commented: “The BBC is where the UK falls in love with athletics, and there’s no better partner to introduce ATHLOS to British fans. As we bring ATHLOS to London for the first time, streaming on BBC means every fan in the country can watch the world’s fastest women make history. This is exactly what our global expansion is about: the best of women’s track and field, on the biggest platforms in the world.”

Full broadcast details of the BBC’s coverage will be announced ahead of the event.