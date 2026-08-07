Arqiva, the UK’s communications infrastructure and media services company, has completed a major transformation of the infrastructure that supports commercial digital radio across the UK, successfully migrating all 62 DAB multiplexes and more than 1,000 radio services onto its new Central Coding & Multiplexing System (CCMS).

The new platform provides a more resilient and efficient foundation for digital radio, reducing operational risk while supporting future service development.

“Digital radio remains a critically important platform for broadcasters and listeners across the UK, and this programme represents one of the most significant transformations of our radio infrastructure in recent years. Completing the migration of all 62 multiplexes and more than 1,000 services onto our new platform strengthens the resilience and future-readiness of the UK’s DAB network, while delivering substantial improvements in efficiency and sustainability,” commented Dom Wedgwood, Chief Technology Officer at Arqiva.

“For our radio customers, this means a more robust, efficient and future-ready platform for the services they rely on us to deliver every day. It demonstrates how targeted investment in our technology can modernise essential communications infrastructure, reduce environmental impact and create a strong foundation for the future of digital radio services,” added Wedgwood.

The programme has consolidated infrastructure previously distributed across 13 locations into two centralised sites. The entire CCMS estate now occupies seven equipment racks, significantly reducing hardware, power and cooling requirements.

The transformation has also delivered sustainability benefits. Annual electricity consumption has fallen from approximately 1,324 MWh to 168 MWh – an 87 per cent reduction – while estimated carbon emissions have reduced from around 173 tonnes of CO₂e to 22 tonnes. In addition, more than 300 studio encoders across 75 sites, 200+ decoders across 100+ network distribution sites and over 100 racks of legacy equipment are being responsibly decommissioned and recycled through certified partners.