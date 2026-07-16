Mediapro sues former executives

Mediapro, the Spanish audiovisual group, is experiencing one of the most challenging periods in its history, reporting losses of €286 million in 2025 while simultaneously launching a legal complaint against three former senior executives accused of allegedly taking confidential company information before joining rival broadcaster services company NVP Sports.

The legal action comes at a critical moment for Mediapro, which is undergoing a major restructuring following the loss of its contract to produce LaLiga football matches.

Mediapro has filed a criminal complaint against former executive Julián Fernández and two other former managers over the alleged misappropriation of confidential information and business secrets prior to their departure from the company. The executives subsequently joined NVP Sports, the company that secured the production contract for LaLiga matches previously held by Mediapro.

The broadcaster and production group commissioned a forensic investigation by KPMG, which reportedly identified transfers of internal documentation in the days leading up to the executives’ departure. The complaint adds a new legal dimension to Mediapro’s mounting operational and financial challenges and could have wider implications for competition within Spain’s sports broadcasting sector.

The judicial dispute follows the loss of the lucrative LaLiga production contract, awarded to NVP Sports, which has forced Mediapro to accelerate cost-cutting measures and overhaul its business structure.

Alongside the legal proceedings, the company has begun the formal process of implementing a redundancy programme in Spain that is expected to affect around 200 employees. The restructuring forms part of a broader turnaround strategy led by executives Sergio Oslé and Carlos Núñez as the group seeks to restore profitability and reduce debt.

Mediapro reported losses of €286 million in 2025, the largest annual loss since its foundation, marking its third consecutive year in the red. The group is also carrying debt estimated at close to €500 million owed to investment giant Pimco, its principal creditor.

In response, management has launched a restructuring plan that includes international site closures, reductions in non-core projects and a greater focus on businesses considered strategically important to the group’s future.

The company has also recently completed the departure of co-founder Tatxo Benet from its shareholder structure following the sale of his stake to Southwind. The move effectively closes the chapter on Mediapro’s founding leadership after the earlier exit of fellow co-founder Jaume Roures.

With another solvency assessment expected in the coming months, Mediapro faces a pivotal period as it attempts to reassure shareholders and creditors while navigating legal disputes, workforce reductions and the loss of key contracts in an increasingly competitive sports media market.

The complaint against the former executives is likely to remain under close scrutiny, given its potential relevance to the battle for sports broadcasting contracts in Spain and the broader restructuring of one of Europe’s most prominent audiovisual groups.