Disney+ expands to 58 languages

The Disney+ streaming service is rolling out support for 17 additional languages, bringing the total to 58 audio languages.

Across the platform, the Disney+ user interface is now available in more than 30 languages, with subtitles and closed captions offered in as many as 42. This latest expansion introduces support for languages including Arabic, Croatian, Hebrew, Thai, Indonesian, Malay, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — including UI, audio and timed text — depending on the language.

Disney+ is also introducing a new right-to-left interface designed for languages such as Arabic and Hebrew, bringing a more intuitive viewing experience to users.

Viewers wishing to change the language of their audio, subtitles or closed captions can do so by pausing a title during playback and selecting the Audio & Subtitles menu. The app language can then be changed by tapping the profile icon (or hovering over it on the web), selecting Edit Profiles, choosing a profile by tapping the pencil icon, and then selecting App Language.

“Together, these updates support a more inclusive and intuitive streaming experience for our subscribers around the world,” said a Disney+ press statement.