The Walt Disney Company and TikTok have announced a global deal that will bring fans and creators alike a new way to discover and create content utilising scenes and moments from Disney content

The agreement, which will pilot in the US in the coming months with the intention of other markets to follow, will bring a collection of Disney-centric fan-created content from TikTok to the Disney+ app. At launch, short-form videos from participating creators who opt-in to the programme will live on both TikTok and in Verts on Disney+ and feature characters and stories from across Disney’s brands including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, FX and more.

TikTok will offer their creators access to assets related to hundreds of films and series from Disney’s library of franchises and popular IP. Fans will be able to access a shared Disney experience with TikTok videos that will be refreshed regularly to engage subscribers in timely fan conversations, building communities, and ultimately, helping them engage with more story formats across Disney+.

“The best storytellers are fans first,” said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “That has always been true at Disney, and today, fans are celebrating our stories in entirely new ways. This collaboration creates a new bridge between the stories we tell and the creativity they inspire, giving creators a bigger stage to share what they’ve made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day.”

“Creators are at the heart of everything we do at TikTok. Their creativity extends the life of films and shows into conversations that fans discover and share,” added Dawn Yang, Global Head of Entertainment, TikTok. “Together with Disney, we’re bringing the authentic creator expression of the TikTok community to Disney+, inviting audiences to experience the shared creativity that makes fandom so powerful.”

Through the jointly-run Disney Creator Ambassador Programme, Disney and TikTok will enable creators to unlock special rewards and provide them with increased visibility, access to exclusive events and career development pathways. Disney says this tiered programme reflects its commitment “to building relationships with the next generation of creative talent in partnership with TikTok, who has a unique attention and care for its creator community”.