Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has added the rights to show all of the Birmingham 2026 European Athletics Championships across 45 markets in Europe (excluding the Nordics, Poland and Russia) through a partnership with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Every event – including 24 men’s, 24 women’s and two mixed relays – will stream live and on demand on HBO Max. WBD’s SVoD platform will harness its in-app features to create immersive coverage of the Championships; these include Multiview, which displays up to four concurrent live events, and Key Moments, which enables users to seamlessly transition to the most crucial action points in a race or event stream.

WBD will also use its linear channels to expand the reach of the competition across its available territories. This includes multi-market pay-TV coverage with localised commentary on Eurosport 1 across Europe together with coverage on TNT Sports 3 in the UK and Ireland.

Trojan Paillot, Senior Vice President, Rights, Syndication and Commercial Development at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “We have carved out a reputation as being the leader in broadcasting multi-sport events across multiple markets and languages through one unifying mission to tell every story, covering every athlete and showcasing every event live from some of the world’s greatest sporting competitions. Our proven track record of growing athletics audiences while delivering best-in-class viewing experiences across all platforms means we are the perfect partner to scale coverage of Birmingham 2026 to millions of fans across the continent. Hot on the heels of our successful coverage of every event at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and less than two years to go until the Olympic Games LA2028, we are looking forward to capitalising on the momentum of athletics and are excited to broadcast one of the biggest events in the sport this summer.”

Running from August 10th-16th, Birmingham 2026 is the first European Athletics Championships to be held in the UK in the competition’s 92-year history. During the 27th edition, a total of 13 sessions across 26 disciplines featuring 50 medal events will see the greatest track and field athletes in Europe go toe to toe in the battle for continental supremacy.

Live coverage of Birmingham 2026 begins with the first qualification events – women’s shot put, men’s hammer, men’s 800m and women’s 100m – on Eurosport 1 (Europe) and TNT Sports 3 (UK and Ireland) from 10:30 BST on August 10th ahead of the first gold medal events – women’s and men’s shot put, men’s 5000m, mixed 4x400m relay and women’s 100m taking place that evening. It concludes with the marathon events on August 16th.