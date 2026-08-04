Spain’s free-to-air television market was dramatically reshaped by the FIFA World Cup, with public broadcaster RTVE emerging as the clear winner after its La 1 channel recorded its strongest monthly audience performance in almost two decades.

La 1 topped the national channel rankings with an 18.8 per cent audience share, its highest figure since December 2006, thanks to exclusive coverage of the tournament and Spain’s successful run to lifting the World Cup. The sporting event proved decisive in boosting viewing figures and altering the competitive balance among the country’s broadcasters, reports Barlovento Comunicación, the Spanish audiovisual consulting firm.

Despite retaining a strong position in the market, Atresmedia’s flagship Antena 3 slipped to second place with an 11.4 per cent share, while Mediaset España’s Telecinco continued its decline, falling to a record low of 7.1 per cent. Cuatro strengthened its position with a 5.8 per cent share, ahead of La Sexta on 4.9 per cent.

The audience surge also propelled RTVE to the top of Spain’s broadcaster rankings, overtaking both Atresmedia and Mediaset España during the period. The results underline the enduring ability of premium live sports to attract mass audiences at a time when streaming services continue to fragment television viewing.

Among Spain’s digital terrestrial television (DTT) thematic channels, Mediaset’s FDF remained the most-watched with a 2.4 per cent audience share, followed by Energy (2.2 per cent), Be Mad (2.1 per cent), Atreseries (2.0 per cent) and Divinity (2.0 per cent).