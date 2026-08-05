AppsFlyer, the mobile marketing platform, has announced its integration with ChatGPT Ads, enabling marketers to measure ad campaigns in ChatGPT directly within the AppsFlyer platform.

More than a dozen advertisers are already using the integration to bring mobile app measurement — including installs, app opens, and in-app purchases — to their ad campaigns in ChatGPT, in addition to web. Brands can now view, attribute and optimise their ChatGPT Ads performance in the same place they manage all other channels, with no new engineering and no new vendor integration.

“As new channels like OpenAI emerge, marketers need to measure them the same way they measure established partners like Meta, TikTok, and Google. Our integration with OpenAI does exactly that, giving marketers the same trusted, unbiased signals from AppsFlyer today to make confident decisions about where to spend,” commented Alexia Nakad, GM, EMEA West, Appsflyer. “OpenAI has built a genuinely impressive advertising programme, and choosing to bring in standardised, neutral third-party measurement this early in its evolution builds trust with advertisers from the outset. It’s a signal other emerging channels facing the same pressure should take note of. The advertisers already live on this integration are early proof the model works, and we expect that list to keep growing in the coming months.”

The integration also works end-to-end with AppsFlyer’s Deep Linking Suite, OneLink. Every click from a campaign in ChatGPT Ads routes customers to the corrent destination, whether they’re on mobile or web, and whether or not they already have the app installed. For brands where app installs and in-app revenue are primary KPIs, that routing connects the ad impression to the complete customer journey.

The integration is live now for all AppsFlyer customers.