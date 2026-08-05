DAZN48 concluded the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of DAZN’s most successful global content initiatives, according to the sports streaming platform.

Launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup, DAZN48 was designed to capture the passion and culture of football beyond the action on the pitch. Following a search that attracted thousands of applications, DAZN selected 48 creators to represent their nations and tell the story of the tournament through the eyes of local fans.

Across the competition, DAZN48 creators produced content in multiple languages, documenting the celebrations, traditions, rivalries and key moments that defined the 2026 World Cup. Their stories served to offer audiences a unique perspective on how football is lived and felt across different cultures and communities.

DAZN48 generated more than 154 million impressions, 150 million organic video views and 7.5 million engagements throughout the tournament. Content reached audiences in more than 50 countries, creating connections between football fans across every region of the world.

A dedicated DAZN48 hub on the DAZN platform brought together daily content from every participating nation, giving fans a single destination to follow the tournament through local perspectives. The initiative culminated in a live watch-along for the FIFA World Cup Final, which attracted 316,000 views.

“DAZN48 showed the power of authentic fan storytelling on a global scale,” commented Shay Segev, Chief Executive Officer, at DAZN. “It put the DAZN brand at the heart of football culture in all 48 participating markets, drove huge organic engagement and kept us at the forefront of the global football conversation throughout the World Cup, regardless of rights ownership. Most importantly, it helped build a truly global football community around DAZN.”