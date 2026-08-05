ITV has announced a partnership with Snack Media, a representative of digital rights for major sports bodies, further expanding its YouTube sales offering.

The first partner is the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC). Under this agreement, ITV will represent advertising opportunities across the PDC’s YouTube channel, providing brands with access to brand safe, broadcast-quality content on YouTube surrounding major events including the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.

ITV and YouTube announced a strategic partnership in December 2024 which saw ITV’s commercial team selling the full range of advertising opportunities and since launch it has partnered with 1,300 brands and products. ITV’s recent World Cup content on YouTube drove over 150 millon views.

The announcement builds on ITV’s growth as a YouTube sales house, following a partnership with Banijay Rights announced in February, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, and its UK production group, Banijay UK.

Abul Noor, Head of YouTube Sales at ITV, commented: “This partnership with Snack Media is a key step as we continue to grow and evolve ITV’s YouTube sales house capabilities. By partnering with the PDC and Snack, we are bringing premium, high-engagement sports content to our commercial partners, reinforcing our commitment to building a destination for advertisers seeking broadcast-quality content. This collaboration creates a strong foundation for us to explore further partnerships within the sports sector, and we look forward to opportunities to broaden our sports portfolio in the future.”

Hector Morales, CEO at Snack Media, said: “We are thrilled to launch this partnership with ITV, and there is no better starting point than the PDC. At Snack Media, we firmly believe that exceptional, high-quality content deserves maximum commercial recognition. ITV’s market-leading sales capabilities will allow us to unlock the true value that rights holders and content creators rightfully deserve.”

Adam Perfect, CCO of the PDC, added: “Our YouTube channel has become an integral part of how fans experience the PDC beyond live events, providing year-round access to highlights, player stories and exclusive content. Partnering with ITV and Snack Media to exclusively manage our YouTube advertising inventory allows us to unlock the full commercial potential of that audience while giving brands access to highly engaged darts fans through trusted, premium content. We look forward to working together to develop innovative partnerships that deliver value for advertisers and enhance the fan experience.”