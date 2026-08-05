Consumers electronics brand, Hisense has announced the addition of the official Xbox app on the VIDAA platform in the UK.

To mark the launch, anyone who purchases a range of RGB MiniLED, MiniLED, or selected Laser Cinema products between August 5th and November 3rd will be able to redeem a code to claim an exclusive customisable Xbox Design Lab controller and access cloud gaming with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Premium trial, providing access to hundreds of games.

With a compatible controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership needed (both of which can be claimed for free when buying a qualifying TV), users will be granted instant access to cloud gaming at the push of a button. Consumers can then access an array of popular titles on Xbox through their Hisense TV. Titles currently available (ie August 2026) include Heretic + Hexen, Beast of Reincarnation,Among Us, Dead Cells, Fallout 4, Fable Anniversary, Halo Wars 2, Limbo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and many more.

Rob Andrews, Head of Strategy & GTM – TV at Hisense, commented: “Innovation is a cornerstone of our approach at Hisense, whether that’s creating new technologies such as RGB MiniLED, or pushing the boundaries of what a smart TV can deliver. Customers are increasingly expecting more from their home entertainment set-up and the launch of the Xbox app on the VIDAA platform reflects our commitment to delivering what consumers are asking for. By launching the Xbox app and bringing cloud gaming directly to Hisense TVs, we’ve taken a genuine step forward in making home gaming more accessible to households across the UK, meaning a premium gaming experience is now accessible with just a few pushes of a button.”