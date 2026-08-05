FuboTV, the US sports-first streaming service, has announced its financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2026 ended June 30th, and reported a record-high number of subscribers in North America.

New FuboTV CEO, Alisa Bowen, commented: “Since my appointment in July, my confidence in FuboTV’s differentiation and unique growth prospects has only continued to build. Our third quarter performance demonstrated strong subscriber acquisition, underpinned by our unparalleled ability to provide a compelling viewing experience to fans during high-profile sports events like the NBA Finals and the FIFA World Cup 2026 with flexible programming packages and innovative user experiences. We also saw strength in our advertising business, with encouraging improvements in advertising capacity utilisation and CPMs since completing our integration with Disney Advertising.

“As we look to build on this momentum, my focus is on accelerating the growth of FuboTV, by refining and expanding our packaging options, broadening our distribution and investing in user experience innovation that enhances flexibility, choice and value for the consumer. I am working closely with our FuboTV team, Disney leadership and all our valued partners to evolve our strategy and, in the months ahead, I look forward to sharing more details on our plans to drive shareholder value,” added Bowen.

Global Results

Revenue of $1.48 billion, compared to $1.07 billion in Q3 fiscal 2025. Compared to Q3 fiscal 2025 Pro Forma Revenue of $1.484 billion.

of $1.48 billion, compared to $1.07 billion in Q3 fiscal 2025. Net Loss of $25.7 million, compared to a Net Loss of $38 million in Q3 fiscal 2025. Compared to Q3 fiscal 2025 Pro Forma Net Loss of $72 million .

of $25.7 million, compared to a Net Loss of $38 million in Q3 fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, compared to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million in Q3 fiscal 2025.

North America Results

Revenue of $1.47 billion, compared to Q3 fiscal 2025 Revenue of $1.07 billion. Compared to Q3 fiscal 2025 Pro Forma Revenue of $1.47 billion.

of $1.47 billion, compared to Q3 fiscal 2025 Revenue of $1.07 billion. Total NA Paid Subscribers of 5.75 million ( a rcord amount), compared to 5.63 million in Q3 fiscal 2025, representing growth of 2 per cent on a YoY basis.

Rest of World Results

Revenue of $7.8 million compared to Q3 fiscal 2025 Pro Forma Revenue of $8.6 million

of $7.8 million compared to Q3 fiscal 2025 Pro Forma Revenue of $8.6 million Total Paid Subscribers of 356,000, compared to 349,000 in Q3 fiscal 2025.

FuboTV has reeaffirmed its fiscal 2026 ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash guidance of at least $200 million.