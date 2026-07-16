Channel 4 hires Rexworthy in Chief Strategy role

Channel 4 today has announced the appointment of Simon Rexworthy as Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Priya Dogra and joining its Executive Committee.

Rexworthy, who joins later this July, will lead Channel 4’s corporate strategy, as well as its transformation and development agenda, helping to shape the broadcaster’s future direction. He will be responsible for developing and delivering Channel 4’s long-term vision and roadmap, originating partnerships, driving growth and identifying corporate development opportunities. Additionally, he will help to drive revenue diversification, as well as its innovation roadmap around new technologies and AI.

Rexworthy has more than 20 years’ international experience spanning strategy, product management, content acquisition and business transformation across the pay TV and streaming sectors. Most recently he served as Chief Strategy and Product Officer at MultiChoice South Africa, overseeing product strategy and development across streaming, internet and TV products. Prior to that he held senior leadership positions, including Chief Strategy, Data & Insights Officer at Showmax plus senior strategy and commercial roles at Sky, including Director of International Streaming Development.

Dogra commented: “Simon is a highly accomplished strategy leader with extensive experience helping media organisations navigate change, transformation and growth. He joins us at a pivotal moment as we define our strategy and build the long-term sustainability of Channel 4. His deep expertise in strategy, partnerships, streaming and commercial development will enable us to shape the next chapter of Channel 4’s future.”

Rexworthy aded: “Channel 4 is one of the UK’s most distinctive and innovative media organisations, with a unique role in the UK’s creative economy. I’m excited to be joining at such an important time in its evolution, and I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to help deliver its long-term ambitions.”