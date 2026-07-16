BBC: 24m watch Argentina end England’s World Cup run

A peak audience of 24 million watched as Argentina knocked out England in their FIFA World Cup semi-final match on July 15th across BBC One and BBC iPlayer, giving the BBC an 85 per cent share of all TV viewing. It was the most-watched live television moment of the year across all broadcasters and the biggest live TV audience for a broadcaster since the Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England on July 11th 2021.

The match averaged 22.1 million viewers on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as fans across the country tuned in to find out whether Thomas Tuchel’s England side could secure a place in the World Cup Final. Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead early in the first half, but late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez earned Argentina a 2-1 victory.

The game also generated significant digital engagement, with the match streamed 12.6 million times across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app as audiences followed every moment of the game that knocked England out. More than 2.8 million UHD streams of the match, and a record breaking 1.8 million concurrent UHD streams, highlighting the growing demand for BBC Sport’s premium live coverage. The BBC Sport live coverage page on the website and app was viewed more than 24.6 million times globally, including 18.8 million views in the UK, as audiences followed live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the night.

Across social media, BBC Sport attracted 75 million video views on the night, alone with 2.25 billion over the tournament so far.



England v Argentina also delivered the largest live streaming event ever seen on BT’s network, according to network analysis. Streaming traffic exceeded BT’s previous record by nearly 30 per cent, driven in part by customers tuning in via the BBC’s exclusive 4K iPlayer viewing experience.

England will now face France in the World Cup third-place match on July 18th, with coverage live on BBC One and iPlayer. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, pitting Argentina against Spain,wills available to watch live on both the BBC and ITV on July 19th.

BBC Director of Sport, Alex Kay-Jelski, commented: “Last night may not have brought the result England fans were hoping for, but it was another occasion that united millions across the UK in support of the team. Audiences came together on the BBC to witness a World Cup semi-final that captured the emotion, drama and pride that football can deliver. Throughout this tournament, audiences have turned to the BBC not just for the live matches, but to share in the stories, the analysis and the moments that bring the nation together. The extraordinary reach of our coverage across TV, iPlayer, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, app and socials, reflects the enduring power of major sporting events to create shared experiences on a remarkable scale. We’re incredibly proud to have been alongside audiences throughout England’s World Cup journey, bringing every moment to fans across the UK. While England’s campaign has come to an end, the story of this World Cup is not over. Sunday’s Final promises to be another unforgettable occasion, and we’ll be there to bring audiences every moment as Argentina and Spain battle to become world champions.”