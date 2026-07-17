Competition watchdog to probe French telco merger

The European Commission has referred to France’s Competition Authority (Autorité de la concurrence) the examination of the acquisition of sole control by the Iliad group of certain assets held by the Altice France group.

The Iliad group is active in the electronic communications sector through its subsidiaries Free and Free Mobile. The target assets are currently controlled by the Altice France group and its subsidiaries, notably SFR, in the electronic communications sector: fixed and mobile telephony, and high-speed and very high-speed internet access.

This transaction is part of a consortium formed between Iliad, Bouygues Telecom, and Orange to acquire certain assets and activities of the Altice group in metropolitan France, resulting in three separate but contractually linked mergers. These transactions primarily concern the same fixed and mobile telecommunications markets in France.

In this regard, Orange and Bouygues Telecom have already begun discussions with the Authority concerning their plans to acquire certain assets and activities of the Altice group in mainland France. These discussions, with the submission of pre-notification materials, are intended to allow the parties to prepare their formal notifications to the Authority, which will be filed at a later date. With this decision to postpone its transaction, Iliad will also be able to begin discussions with the Competition Authority.