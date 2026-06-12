Advanced Television

Stingray channels on Vesta Stream in US, Canada

June 12, 2026

Stingray, the connected streaming media company, has announced the launch of  suite of FAST channels on Vesta Stream, an OTT streaming platform featuring a content library from major studios. This partnership brings Stingray’s curated audio and video channels to Vesta Stream’s audience in the US and Canada.

The launch introduces Stingray Music to the platform, offering curated audio music channels for every mood and genre. Listeners can enjoy a continuous and diverse musical experience with channels that include Country Greats, Euro Hits, Nothin’ but the 90s, Pop Adult, Romance Latino, and Today’s K-Pop.

In addition to the audio lineup, the partnership brings a selection of video channels to the platform:
“We are thrilled to partner with Vesta Stream to bring our diverse portfolio of FAST channels to their growing audience,” commented Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA. “This launch underscores our commitment to delivering premium music and lifestyle content to viewers wherever they choose to stream, providing them with unparalleled entertainment experiences.”

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