Stingray channels on Vesta Stream in US, Canada

Stingray, the connected streaming media company, has announced the launch of suite of FAST channels on Vesta Stream, an OTT streaming platform featuring a content library from major studios. This partnership brings Stingray’s curated audio and video channels to Vesta Stream’s audience in the US and Canada.

The launch introduces Stingray Music to the platform, offering curated audio music channels for every mood and genre. Listeners can enjoy a continuous and diverse musical experience with channels that include Country Greats, Euro Hits, Nothin’ but the 90s, Pop Adult, Romance Latino, and Today’s K-Pop.

In addition to the audio lineup, the partnership brings a selection of video channels to the platform:

Qello Concerts by Stingray : Offers full-length concert films and documentaries featuring celebrated artists.

Stingray Naturescape : Transports viewers to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises.

ZenLIFE by Stingray : Provides a tranquil backdrop for work, relaxation, and sleep, featuring peaceful sounds and easy-listening music.

Stingray Hooked : Features footage of true angling stories and raucous wrangling matches.

EarthDay 365 : Explores Earth’s awe-inspiring wonders, from its precious wildlife to its most exotic destinations.

Stingray Classica : Presents classical music concerts, operas, and ballets from some of the grandest venues around the world.

Stingray DJAZZ: Immerses viewers in the world of jazz with concerts, films, and documentaries from top venues and festivals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vesta Stream to bring our diverse portfolio of FAST channels to their growing audience,” commented Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA. “This launch underscores our commitment to delivering premium music and lifestyle content to viewers wherever they choose to stream, providing them with unparalleled entertainment experiences.”