BBC, Magic Light Pictures announce The Baddies for Christmas

The BBC and multi-Oscar-nominated production company Magic Light Pictures, have announced an adaptation of The Baddies will be coming to BBC One and iPlayer this Christmas. The half hour special is the latest animated adaptation by Magic Light from the celebrated picture book creators, Dame Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The Baddies will feature an all-star voice cast, with Rob Brydon – who has starred in several previous Donaldon animations – voicing Ghost, Alison Steadman as Witch, Hammed Animashaun as Troll, Robyn Cara as Girl, Francesca Mills as Mouse alongside Sheridan Smith as the Narrator.

The Baddies tells the story of the worst Baddies in the world – a troll and a ghost and a witch, who love nothing more than being bad and boasting about it. When a girl with a blue spotty hanky moves into a cottage nearby, the Baddies quarrel about all the nasty tricks they want to play on her. Then a mouse sets a challenge for the Baddies to see who can steal the hanky. Soon they learn that they may have met their match in the little girl. The adventure is a celebration of courage, kindness and the power of standing up to bullies.

Donaldson commented: “The Baddies was enormous fun to write because I loved inventing these gloriously wicked characters and then thinking about what might happen when they finally meet someone brave enough to outwit them. Magic Light has done a brilliant job bringing the story to life and the cast have captured all the humour, silliness and spookiness perfectly.”

Smith said: “I’ve always loved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s stories, so it was such a joy to be part of bringing The Baddies to life. The film is funny, spooky and full of heart, and the animation is absolutely beautiful. I think families are going to have enormous fun watching these wonderful characters causing chaos this Christmas.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “It’s with a mix of excitement and trepidation that we welcome The Baddies to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas. I’d like to assure everyone at home that we’ll be working very closely with Julia, Axel and the team at Magic Light to keep viewers safe from Ghost, Witch and Troll’s dastardly deeds.”

The Baddies is the latest animated special of their work to be produced by Magic Light Pictures for the BBC. Previous adaptations include The Gruffalo, Tiddler, Zog and 2025’s The Scarecrows’ Wedding which attracted 8.7 million viewers across the festive period (28-day BARB) and became Christmas week’s most watched programme in the UK, whilst also achieving Magic Light’s highest-ever audience share at 48.2 per cent.

The Baddies is directed by Andy Martin and Sarah-Jane Knox and produced by Barney Goodland and Martin Pope of Magic Light Pictures. The film is overseen for the BBC by Nawfal Faizullah, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor. Animation services provided by Triggerfish Animation.

Magic Light’s previous adaptions of Donaldson and Scheffler’s works are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.