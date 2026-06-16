Italy launches Apple cloud competition probe

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) has launched an investigation into Apple over its compliance with the Digital Markets Act interoperability obligation that applies to Apple’s iOS and iPadOS operating systems. Pursuant to Article 6(7) of the DMA, Apple must ensure that third-party providers of consumer cloud are granted free and effective interoperability with the iOS and iPadOS operating systems and are given access under equal conditions to the same hardware and software features as those available to Apple’s iCloud.

The Authority has indications that third-party providers of consumer cloud may not be placed on an equal footing as Apple’s iCloud. This is because they appear to lack access to the same features used by or otherwise made available to iCloud. For example, it appears that Apple does not allow alternative cloud storage services to use the iOS and iPadOS features enabling end users to perform a full backup of their devices’ data, while those same features are available to Apple’s iCloud.

This marks the first time the Authority exercises its powers under Article 38(7) of the DMA, specifically conferred on it by Law 214 of 30 December 2023, the 2022 Annual Law on Pro-competitive Reforms and, in particular, Article 18, Measures for the implementation of Regulation (EU) 2022/1925 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 September 2022 on contestable and fair markets in the digital sector. Under this Law, the Authority can support the European Commission with preliminary investigations under the DMA. The investigation was launched in close cooperation with the Commission.

The findings of the Authority will be shared with the Commission to support it in its role as sole DMA enforcer.