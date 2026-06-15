BBC Charter Review: MPs to quiz Peaky Blinders writer

The creator and writer of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, and a panel bringing the perspectives of the audience and workforce, will appear before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK House of Commons on June 16th as part of its inquiry into what needs to be done to make the BBC fit for the future.

The committee will first question Knight to explore the role the BBC plays in developing creatives and supporting them to tell British stories. There are likely to be questions on production clusters and supporting people from different backgrounds into film and TV careers. There could also be discussion about the impact of the BBC’s savings programme on drama and the case for a levy on streamers to support British film and high-end television.

In the second panel, MPs will question representatives from charity Voice of the Listener and Viewer, the UK’s union for creative industries Bectu, and think-tank Demos. The committee is likely to ask how the BBC can best engage audiences in the age of streaming and video on demand services, and the ways the BBC could improve public accountability.

There could also be questions on how the BBC supports people working in the creative industries, improving access to content for disabled people, the BBC’s savings programme, and protecting the BBC from political interference.