Gilat to acquire Comtech’s Satellite & Space Comms segment

Gilat Satellite Networks, a specialist in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the majority of the Satellite & Space Communications segment of Comtech Telecommunications on a cash-free, debt-free basis for the purchase price of $157.5 million (€135.6m) in cash, subject to adjustments for normalised working capital.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Gilat and Comtech. The closing of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals, including the receipt of clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR), as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026.

Comtech Satellite & Space Communications segment provides satellite ground infrastructure solutions for GEO, MEO, and LEO constellations, over-the-horizon Troposcatter BLOS communications systems, engineering and other services for satellites, launch vehicles, and other manned space applications. Comtech Satellite & Space Communications segment serves a global customer base including the US Department of War, allied defence agencies, and commercial customers, including satellite operators and energy companies.

“This acquisition represents a transformative milestone in Gilat’s evolution into a larger, more diversified defense communications and space technology company,” said Adi Sfadia, CEO of Gilat.

“Over the past several years, we have strategically expanded our capabilities and presence in the defense market. The addition of Comtech’s Satellite & Space Communication segment significantly accelerates this strategy by increasing our scale, strengthening our US presence, and expanding our ability to address larger and more complex defense and space programs. We are committed to continuing to invest in these technologies, supporting existing customers and building upon Comtech’s decades-long heritage serving mission-critical programmes,” continued Sfadia. “Additionally, this transaction enables our diversification into adjacent domains, including space-based infrastructure and Troposcatter BLOS communications, while expanding our access to a broader set of customers, including NASA, other space agencies, and additional defense and military organisations worldwide.”

Ken Traub, Chairman, President and CEO, Comtech Telecommunications, added, “We are pleased to have entered into this mutually beneficial transaction with Gilat. Gilat will be a natural home for Comtech’s Satellite & Space business as they share a commitment to innovation and customer support for the future of the satellite and space communications market.”