Eutelsat shares rebound

Eutelsat shares (listed in Paris and London) have been volatile of late. One month ago, they were trading at €4.55, but then they started a steady decline as profit taking prompted a reduction in value.

By June 10th this meant that Eutelsat shares had fallen to about €2.79. But June 11th saw a recovery, finishing the day by jumping 13 cents to €2.93 and at one spot as high as €3.04.

Analysts see the recovery – and potential further growth – as being down to a positive sentiment in favour of the growing commercial momentum that surrounds Eutelsat’s OneWeb low Earth orbiting satellite fleet.

As analysts at stock market publication Ideal Investisseur suggest, the recent contracts signed with Finland’s Voimatal and Cyprus-based Tototheo Global were further indications of solid good news for Eutelsat.

Investors and the market in general will learn more at the company’s full year results (to June 30th) expected in August.