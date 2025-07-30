Research: More UK viewers gravitate towards AVoD

Other interactive tools are welcomed by younger demographics, with 15 per cent of UK 18-24-year-olds and 14 per cent of 25–34-year-olds willing to add products to a shopping basket using interactive features in CTV ads.

The research has also found that younger streamers in the UK are more likely to engage with interactive features in CTV ads, such as QR codes, virtual try-ons or activating a brand’s Alexa skill while watching an ad on a big screen. Overall, 10 per cent of UK viewers are willing to scan a QR code in a TV ad, which increases to 24 per cent for those aged between 18-24 years old.

There is also a major big-screen advertising opportunity around big sporting events, with 73 per cent of UK viewers preferring to watch sports on a big screen and 34 per cent of viewers across all age groups opting for watching via a smart TV, set-top box or streaming device at home.

However, preferences vary by streamers’ age, with a third (33 per cent) of 18–24-year-olds opting to watch sports on their smartphones. With the Wimbledon Championship Final and the UEFA Women’s Euros already proving to be a success with 8.8 million and 4.2 million viewers (England v Wales) respectively, further opportunities are on the horizon with The Ashes and the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Teads’ data shows that more marketers value CTV’s ability to reach younger audiences (+20 per cent YoY) on the big screen as well as advanced targeting and contextual mapping capabilities (+20 per cent YoY). Furthermore, 37 per cent of marketers cite access to quality content as CTV’s advantage, and 34 per cent name retail opportunities.

Yet, Teads’ data highlights that 58 per cent (down from 61 per cent in 2024) of marketing decision-makers say they never include CTV advertising in the marketing strategy, and 20 per cent of marketing decision-makers see the lack of understanding of CTV as a key barrier to investing more.

Dan Black, Head of CTV at Teads UK, said: “In a world where attention has increasingly become a commodity, driven by the fragmented nature of the digital space, TV remains a powerhouse for delivering captive audiences, whether the content is streamed or broadcast. It’s clear that ad-supported streamed TV is becoming foundational for building brand equity, as more UK households stream content on smart TVs and internet-enabled devices, while traditional linear viewership continues to decline. Consumers’ preference for ad-supported platforms, combined with the ability to engage younger audiences, creates new opportunities for advertisers to build brands across screens.”